E3 2017 Press Conference Schedule: Sony, Nintendo, And Ubisoft Dates And Times

E3 has already begun. Although the event technically doesn't begin until Tuesday, June 13, we've already seen press conferences from many of the major companies, with three more still to come from Ubisoft, Sony, and Nintendo.

For the first time ever, E3 is open to the public this year, but the show otherwise seems to be largely the same as in the recent past. One notable difference is that things began earlier than usual--EA has already held its EA Play press conference, while Microsoft's Xbox press conference and Bethesda's press conference have also taken place. You can see the full schedule below, and hit the links to find out more details on what to expect and where you can watch.

E3 2017 Press Conference Dates And Times:

Saturday, June 10

Electronic Arts -- 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET / 8 PM GMT

Sunday, June 11

Microsoft -- 2 PM PT / 5 PM ET / 10 PM GMT

Bethesda -- 9 PM PT / 12 AM ET / 5 AM GMT

Monday, June 12

The PC Gaming show -- 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 6 PM GMT

Ubisoft -- 1 PM PT / 9 PM BST / 4 PM ET

Sony -- 6 PM PT / 9 PM ET / 2 AM GMT (June 13)

Tuesday, June 13