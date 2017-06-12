E3 2017 Press Conference Schedule: Sony, Nintendo, And Ubisoft Dates And Times

E3 has unofficially begun, with EA already hosting its EA Play press conference.

Last updated by on

61 Comments

E3 has already begun. Although the event technically doesn't begin until Tuesday, June 13, we've already seen press conferences from many of the major companies, with three more still to come from Ubisoft, Sony, and Nintendo.

For the first time ever, E3 is open to the public this year, but the show otherwise seems to be largely the same as in the recent past. One notable difference is that things began earlier than usual--EA has already held its EA Play press conference, while Microsoft's Xbox press conference and Bethesda's press conference have also taken place. You can see the full schedule below, and hit the links to find out more details on what to expect and where you can watch.

E3 2017 Press Conference Dates And Times:

Saturday, June 10

Sunday, June 11

Monday, June 12

Tuesday, June 13

  • Nintendo -- 9AM PST/5PM BST (Nintendo Spotlight)
Filed under:
E3 2017
    •   View Comments (61)
    Join the conversation
    There are 61 comments about this story
    Load Comments (61)