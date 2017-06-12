E3 2017: Ubisoft Press Conference Liveblog

E3 2017 continues today with Ubisoft's press briefing, beginning at 1 PM PT. You can watch the stream live here on GameSpot, while you can follow along with our liveblog below.

With their new titles Far Cry 5, Assassin's Creed: Origins, and The Crew 2 already announced, we can definitely expect to see more of those particular titles during Ubisoft's live show. However, there's still much more to see with their other titles--South Park: The Fractured But Whole, and other few others looking to make their debut.

In addition to this, Ubisoft is expected to continue with their VR push. After the release of Star Trek: Bridge Crew, they're certainly looking to dive deeper into the VR medium, and it'll be interesting to see what they've got planned next.

Though the press conference is only an hour, they've got a whole selection of titles to show, and we'll be here liveblogging through the whole show.