E3 2017: Beyond Good & Evil 2 Trailer Finally Shown

Beyond Good & Evil 2 was first announced in 2008, but very little was discussed of it in the years that would follow. Naturally, this led many to question whether the title was still in development. Ubisoft finally put the speculation to rest today by revealing the first trailer for the anticipated game during its E3 2017 press conference.

Despite the number in its title, Beyond Good & Evil 2 is a prequel to the original. The game takes place before the birth of Jade, the protagonist of the first Beyond Good & Evil, in a "vast solar system" called System 3-- a "hub of interstellar colonization and commerce in the 24th century." What was most surprising, however, was the shift in tone from the original; while the trailer still featured plenty of humorous interactions between characters, many of them could be heard swearing liberally.

At E3 2016, Ubisoft chief executive Yves Guillemot confirmed that Michel Ancel was working on Beyond Good & Evil 2, though he could not say when we'd see its official reveal. In October 2016, the company once again affirmed that Beyond Good & Evil 2 was in development.

An announcement was later made on the game's Facebook page, following the release of some concept art. "If you've been waiting for news about BG&E ... Well here you go," read the post. "We are delighted to confirm that Michel Ancel is currently working with the Ubisoft Montpellier studio on a new Beyond Good & Evil game."

Ubisoft didn't reveal any gameplay details about Beyond Good & Evil 2, but the studio did hint that it would feature "a massive, seamless online environment." Players will also have to travel between multiple planets and moons.

Ubisoft Montpellier is known for developing Rayman Origins and Rayman Legends, which are both well-received platformers. It has also contributed to a range of other titles, most recently Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands.

Beyond Good & Evil 2 doesn't yet have a release date; Ubisoft has, however, announced a "Space Monkey" program that will let players beta test the title. You'll soon be able to sign up for the Space Monkey program on the Beyond Good & Evil website.