E3 2017: All The Ubisoft News From Monday's Press Conference

Ubisoft's annual E3 press conference has concluded, and during the presentation the publisher showed off a bunch of new footage from its upcoming games. We got glimpses of Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle, Assassin's Creed: Origins, Beyond Good & Evil 2, and many more.

Below, you can find all of our coverage of the event. For our complete E3 2017 coverage, head to GameSpot's E3 hub for all of our news, videos, and impressions.

Mario & Rabbids: Kingdom Battle

Mario/Rabbids Crossover XCOM-Style Game Confirmed With First Trailer--Ubisoft finally unveiled its Mario and Rabbids crossover game, Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle. It had previously leaked ahead of the conference, but now we now know exactly what it is and when it launches.

Assassin's Creed: Origins

Watch Assassin's Creed Origins' New Mysteries Of Egypt Trailer--We got a glimpse of some gameplay and a new trailer for Assassin's Creed: Origins, the much-leaked open-world adventure confirmed yesterday at Microsoft's conference.

$800 Assassin's Creed Origins Special Edition Unveiled--A fifth special edition of the new Assassin's Creed has been announced, and this one is quite limited.

The Crew 2

The Crew 2 Revealed, Now Includes Planes And Boats--A new trailer for The Crew 2 was released, showing the game's sprawling open world and a bunch of vehicles, from cars to monster trucks to light airplanes.

South Park

South Park: The Fractured But Whole Trailer Pokes Fun At Bad X-Men Movies--Ubisoft showed a new trailer for South Park: The Fractured But Whole, which is coming October 17.

New South Park Game, Phone Destroyer, Revealed At Ubisoft Press Conference--In addition to Fractured But Whole, Ubisoft has another South Park game in the works.

Skull & Bones

Ubisoft Announces A Pirate Naval Warfare Game And The Trailer Looks Amazing--Another new game was revealed in Skull & Bones, a pirate naval warfare title. It has a shared systemic world, in which you can attempt to fend for yourself or team up with other players.

Transference

Ubisoft And Lord Of The Rings Actor Team Up For VR Game About PTSD--Elijah Wood and Ubisoft are teaming up to make this interesting-looking VR game, coming spring 2018.

Just Dance 2018

To show off Just Dance 2018, Ubisoft put on a bizarre stage dance segment featuring--among other things--a giant panda. Yeah. It's coming this October.

Starlink: Batte For Atlus

Splinter Cell Dev Reveals Crazy-Looking New Game That Uses Real-World Toys--Starlink is a toys-to-life game unveiled on-stage today. It's from Splinter Cell: Blacklist developer Ubisoft Toronto.

Steep

Big Olympics Expansion Announced For Steep--New, Olympics-themed DLC was revealed for Ubisoft's snowsports game, Steep.

Far Cry 5

Far Cry 5 Gameplay Video Descends Into Absolute Chaos--New gameplay was revealed for Ubisoft's upcoming open-world shooter, Far Cry 5. It showed some surveillance, an ambush, and a tough dog companion.

Beyond Good & Evil 2

Beyond Good & Evil 2 Trailer Finally Shown--At last, Ubisoft re-revealed Beyond Good & Evil 2, the much-anticipated follow-up to 2003's Beyond Good & Evil. It takes place before the birth of Jade, the protagonist of the original game. No release date was announced.

Space Junkies

Multiplayer Shooter "Space Junkies" Coming To VR From Ubisoft--It's a 1v1 or 2v2 shooter set in space.