E3 2017: All the EA Press Conference Trailers

Star Wars Battlefront II, a new Bioware IP, a new game from the Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons dev -- EA had a lot of exciting new videos and reveals. Here's a rundown of every major trailer from the one hour show.

New Bioware IP: Anthem

BioWare's Project Dylan has been revealed as Anthem in a mysterious teaser.

Star Wars Battlefront II

Official Gameplay Trailer -- Fight in legendary battles across all three eras in Star Wars Battlefront II.

A Way Out

Reveal Trailer -- Take a look at the official trailer for Battlefield 1 - In the Name of the Tsar.

Need for Speed: Payback

Official Reveal Trailer -- How do you get behind the wheel of a car that's being transported through the desert? Watch the EA Play gameplay trailer and find out how the crew gets things done.

Battlefield 1

In the Name of the Tsar Expansion Announcement -- In The Name Of The Tsar brings new weapons, vehicles, and so much more to the Russian front.

In the Name of the Tsar Official Trailer -- Take a look at the official trailer for Battlefield 1 - In the Name of the Tsar.

FIFA 18

Gameplay Trailer -- FIFA 18's gameplay debut features the elite Real Madrid forward Christiano Ronaldo.

The Journey Trailer -- After a breakthrough first season in the Premier League, the whole world is talking about Alex Hunter. Now he's back for a second season, and rumour has it, he's on the move.

NBA Live 18

Stage Demo -- Get your first look at LeBron James in NBA Live 18's E3 stage demo.

The One: Reveal Trailer -- An all-new and dynamic career journey. Create your individual player identity and become a legend in The League and The Streets.

Madden 18

Official Longshot Trailer -- Take a look at the official E3 trailer for Madden NFL 18.