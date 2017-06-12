E3 2017: All The Games Shown At Sony's Press Conference

Sony's E3 conference is over for another year. It brought with it a fresh look at God of War, some new Call of Duty: WWII gameplay, and more.

You can see a roundup of all the trailers here and all the news here. We've also gathered up all the games that appeared at its conference in this gallery.

And remember to keep an eye on GameSpot's E3 2017 hub for all the news, impressions, videos, and more coming out of the convention this week.