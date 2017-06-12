E3 2017: All The Games Shown At Sony's Press Conference

All The Games Sony Showed Off At Its Press Conference
  2. Call Of Duty: WW2
  3. Days Gone
  4. Destiny 2
  5. Detroit: Become Human
  6. God Of War
  7. Horizon Zero Dawn: The Frozen Wilds
  8. Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite
  9. Monster Hunter: World
  10. Shadow Of The Colossus
  11. Spider-Man
  12. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
  13. Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
  14. PSVR Games
  15. Pre-Show Games
Sony's E3 conference is over for another year. It brought with it a fresh look at God of War, some new Call of Duty: WWII gameplay, and more.

You can see a roundup of all the trailers here and all the news here. We've also gathered up all the games that appeared at its conference in this gallery.

And remember to keep an eye on GameSpot's E3 2017 hub for all the news, impressions, videos, and more coming out of the convention this week.

