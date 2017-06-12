E3 2017: New PS4 VR Game Star Child Coming

Tonight during Sony's E3 2017 briefing, the company announced an all-new PlayStation VR game called Star Child. A first trailer was shown and it was colorful and nice to look at, ending with an epic boss battle. There is little else to go on at this point. We'll add the trailer here when it's available.

Star Child is being developed by Playful and published by GameTrust, which is the publishing arm of video game retail giant GameStop.

Sony's E3 2017 briefing is going on right now. The company already announced an expansion for Horizon: Zero Dawn, a new Monster Hunter game, and more. Keep checking back with GameSpot for more on Sony's showing at E3 2017.