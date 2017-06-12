E3 2017: Until Dawn Dev Reveals New PS4 Game The Inpatient

At Sony's E3 2017 press conference, Until Dawn developer Supermassive announced a new game: The Inpatient. And at first glance, it looks a lot like an Until Dawn follow up.

The game was announced with a very spooky first-person cinematic trailer, which featured a bunch of moments of psychological horror as well as a menacing sanatorium. The sanatorium actually seemed to be the same one that appeared in Until Dawn. So perhaps--this is purely speculation right now--they're in the same universe?

There was no word on the release date for the game, but The Inpatient is in the works for PS4. Supermassive also announced a shooter called Bravo Team.

