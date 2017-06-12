E3 2017: Sony Announces Moss For PlayStation VR

During Sony's press conference, we got to see a small sampling of a brand-new PSVR title called Moss. Focusing on the adventures of a small mouse, he heads on a long journey exploring the wilderness, all the while a spirit guides him and helps him during complex puzzles and other obstacles along the way.

It looks to be a rather intriguing title, focusing perspective and guiding this character along his journey. PSVR looks to be in some clever use here, and it'll be interesting to see how it's utilized for the full game.

For more info on Moss, and the many other titles shown during the Sony E3 2017 conference, check back with us on our E3 hub page.