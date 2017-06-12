E3 2017: All The Sony PS4 Press Conference Trailers

Sony showcased many titles during its E3 press conference, from Spider-Man and the new God of War to Uncharted: The Lost Legacy and a surprise remake of the PS2 classic Shadow of the Colossus. You can find all the biggest news and announcements from the event in our roundup. We've also gathered all the trailers from tonight's press conference below.

Destiny 2

Cinematic Trailer: Bungie sets the stage for the upcoming Destiny sequel with a new story trailer narrated by the series' antagonist, Ghaul.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR

Reveal Trailer: Bethesda is bringing its popular open-world RPG to PSVR. See what it would be like to explore the land of Tamriel in virtual reality.

Horizon Zero Dawn: The Frozen Wilds DLC

Reveal Trailer: Guerrilla Games revealed the first story expansion for Horizon: Zero Dawn. The DLC takes protagonist Aloy to a new snowy wilderness.

God of War

New Gameplay Trailer: Kratos cuts down foes and comes face-to-face with the World Serpent in an extended gameplay trailer for the upcoming God of War.

Monster Hunter: World

Reveal Trailer: Capcom's monster hunting franchise returns to home consoles early next year, and the first trailer gave us a look at some of the new tools players will be able to use to take down towering beasts.

Shadow of the Colossus

Reveal Trailer: The classic PS2 adventure is being reborn on PS4. See the first footage of Fumito Ueda's poignant title running on Sony's latest console.

Spider-Man

Gameplay Reveal Trailer: The web-slinger takes down a gang known as The Demons and goes swinging through the city in a stunning new gameplay trailer for Insomniac's upcoming superhero title.

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

Adventure Trailer: Nadine and Chloe explore ancient tombs and narrowly escape heart-stopping falls in a new video for Naughty Dog's standalone Uncharted spinoff.

There were plenty of other trailers during today's press conference, as well--far too many to embed here. You can watch a selection of videos above; we've included links to all of the other trailers below.

And The Rest