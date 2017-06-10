E3 2017: EA Press Conference Liveblog

E3 2017 doesn't "officially" start until Tuesday, but the festivities begin today with EA's press briefing at 12 PM PT. You can watch the stream live here on GameSpot, but if for whatever reason, you can't watch the show, you can also follow along with us in our liveblog below.

The start times for EA show is June 10 at 12 PM PT (3 PM ET/8 PM GMT), and the publisher has already confirmed several of the games we'll learn more about, including:

And a lot of content from the presentation has already leaked as well, including some Battlefront II gameplay and information of a possible new IP form Bioware.

