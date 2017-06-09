E3 2017 EA Press Conference: What Time Is It On And How To Watch

The details of EA's E3 2017 press conference has been announced, and you can watch the event right here through the embed above. It promises to showcase the games we've already heard about along with some other surprises.

This year's briefing is much earlier than usual, taking place on the Saturday prior to E3. Here's the exact schedule for when EA's conference begins:

EA E3 2017 Press Conference Start Time

June 10 at 12 PM PT

June 10 at 3 PM ET

June 10 at 8 PM GMT

June 11 at 5 AM AEST

Aside from the surprises it might have, EA has already revealed much of what it will have on show during the conference and the three-day-long EA Play. Star Wars Battlefront II, Need for Speed: Payback, Madden 18, FIFA 18, and NBA Live 18 will all be playable at the event. You can also look forward to seeing more about the next Battlefield 1 expansion and EA's various mobile games. Check out our full list for all of the games to expect at EA Play.

For an idea of what else to potentially expect, check out our E3 2017 rumor roundup. And for all of our coverage, head over to our E3 hub for all of our news, videos, impressions, and more.