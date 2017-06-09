E3 2017: Every EA Game Confirmed For EA Play

E3 is set to begin next week and will bring with it all sorts of game news, videos, and reveals. Before it kicks off, we're compiling all of the games you can count on making an appearance at the show in one form or another. This list compiles all of the games you can expect to see at EA Play, Electronic Arts' pre-E3 event.

Unlike many other publishers, EA has somewhat distanced itself from E3 proper. Rather than featuring its games on the show floor, EA has its own separate event going on in the days before E3. EA Play begins on June 10, with a press conference set for 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET / 8 PM BST. You can watch the EA Play livestream here.

E3 2017 runs June 13-15, with briefings from EA, Microsoft, Sony, Nintendo, Bethesda, and Ubisoft planned for the days before the show kicks off. You can follow along with all of our news, videos, impressions, and more at our E3 hub.

All The EA Games Confirmed For E3 2017 So Far