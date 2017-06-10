E3 2017: BioWare's New IP To Debut At EA Press Conference, Leak Suggests

BioWare's new IP won't be in the dark much longer. A leaked image on Twitter today suggests "Dylan" will make an appearance at the EA press conference this afternoon.

The original source of the image is unclear, but Wario64 on Twitter revealed the behind-the-scenes image.

Slight peek at EA Conference schedule (A Way Out cinematic trailer, (?) and Scorpio (Madden), 45 second trailer worldwide reveal of a game pic.twitter.com/1qSi9ntUmN — Wario64 (@Wario64) June 10, 2017

Looking closer at the laptop screen pictured, we can see that "Dylan" will see a 45-second worldwide reveal trailer. The image also notes Need for Speed: Payback will make an appearance, Brothers director Josef Fares' A Way Out will have a trailer, and Madden NFL 18 will be shown on Xbox's Scorpio. There may be more not pictured in this image, such as the expected Star Wars Battlefront II multiplayer demo.

The screen above the laptop has an image that appears to be from Madden NFL 18 and notes "WIP audio, no GFX."

Original image

tfw it's an EA conference when WIP audio, no gfx pic.twitter.com/2xlqk3N2HM — Wario64 (@Wario64) June 10, 2017

EA's E3 press conference will go live at 12 PM PDT today. For all the details on the show, make sure to follow all of our E3 coverage here.