Star Wars Battlefront 2 Gameplay Leaks Early

It wouldn't be E3 without a few leaks. Ahead of today's EA E3 presentation, where the company will talk about its lineup of upcoming games, footage of Star Wars Battlefront II gameplay leaked online.

While Star Wars is scheduled to be at the event, this is the first in-depth look at the gameplay, and it appears to have come from YouTuber NukemDukem's sponsored stream. It's not clear if the stream leaked early and was taken down, but there is a video on Vidme with the full gameplay session. The video lasts 12 minutes, and it shows the player trying out various heroes in combat, including Darth Maul (from Star Wars: The Phantom Menace) and Rey (from Star Wars: The Force Awakens).

We'll learn more about what's the future of Star Wars Battlefront II during the EA Play event at noon Pacific time (3PM ET) today. In addition to Star Wars, other playable games at the event will include Need for Speed: Payback, Madden 18, FIFA 18, and NBA Live 18.

And for even more early E3 leaks and rumors, check out our E3 2017 rumor roundup here.