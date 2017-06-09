EA's E3 Press Conference Features 8 Games, Possibly Including Two Unannounced Ones

Just days before EA's E3 press conference, the company confirmed that it will have at least eight games to talk about during its EA Play event. More significantly, two of them could be titles that have not yet been announced. Possibilities include the various Star Wars titles it has in development, BioWare's new IP, and an Assassin's Creed-style game.

In a blog post titled "Get a first look at eight games and more surprises," EA listed off six of the games it will show during its briefing on June 10. It provided no indication of what kind of surprises to expect, whether they're The six confirmed games are:

As for the other two games, there is no word yet on what they could be. EA said in its blog post that the briefing will include "new reveals," so they could be brand-new titles. The show starts at 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET on Saturday, June 10, and is expected to run for 90 minutes. GameSpot will bring you all the news from the show and more as it's announced. You can watch EA's EA Play event live here.

