E3 2017: All The Bethesda News From Sunday's Press Conference

Last night brought with it Bethesda's now-annual E3 press conference. Although it didn't run nearly as long as Microsoft's press conference earlier in the day, it did feature a fair number of announcements, including new games in the Wolfenstein and Evil Within series.

Below, you can find all of our coverage of the event, and you can also check out our Bethesda press conference liveblog and roundup of all the Bethesda trailers. For our complete E3 2017 coverage, head to GameSpot's E3 hub for all of our news, videos, and impressions.

General Bethesda News

Bethesda's Skyrim, Fallout 4 Getting "Creation Club" For New Content--Here's everything we know and a trailer for the next feature for the popular Bethesda games.

Doom VFR

Bethesda Reveals Doom VFR--Bethesda showcases unique dash/teleport mechanic in the VR version of the game.

Dishonored 2 DLC

Dishonored 2 Death Of The Outsider DLC Announced By Bethesda--Meagan Foster takes centre stage for Dishonored 2's DLC.

The Elder Scrolls Legends

Bethesda Announces Elder Scrolls Legends Mobile Versions And Skyrim Expansions--The free-to-play card game is coming to mobile devices.

The Elder Scrolls Online

Bethesda Announces The Elder Scrolls Online Has Passed A New Milestone--Bethesda announced that the MMO has passed 10 million players.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim On Switch

Skyrim On Switch Detailed, Will Have Amiibo Support--Bethesda reveals more on the Nintendo Switch port of Elder Scrolls V, including Amiibo functionality.

The Evil Within 2

The Evil Within 2 Announced, Release Date Revealed--Resident Evil creator Shinji Mikamii is making another game in the series.

Fallout 4 VR

Fallout 4 VR Officially Revealed, Coming This Year--Bethesda shows off the virtual reality version of Fallout 4.

Quake Champions

Quake Champions Will Have A Million Dollar Competition, Beta Is Live Again--Bethesda announced that Quake Champions is adding Wolfenstein's main character along with some new maps.

New Wolfenstein

New Wolfenstein Game Revealed At Bethesda's Press Conference--Following previous teases, Bethesda officially unveils the next Wolfenstein game.