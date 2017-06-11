E3 2017: All The Microsoft Xbox Press Conference Trailers
Check out every trailer and video shown during Microsoft's E3 press conference.
With new footage of Anthem, Crackdown 3, Middle-earth: Shadow of War, and Sea of Thieves, there was definitely a lot to take in during Microsoft's press conference. You can check out our roundup to see all of the Microsoft press conference news. Below, you'll find all of the trailers shared as part of the event.
Anthem
Debut Gameplay Trailer: Here's our first look at Bioware's new IP. In this video, we got to see just how exploration and combat go together in this shared online open world shooter.
Assassin's Creed: Origins
Reveal Trailer: After about a week of leaks from Ubisoft's next open world title, we finally got to see the proper unveiling of the new game set in Ancient Egypt.
Crackdown 3
Terry Crews and Action Gameplay: Since going dark after its debut back in 2014, the game had gone dark for many years--but now, we finally see its return, and Terry Crews was there to show off his guns too.
Dragonball Fighter Z
Debut Gameplay: With its announcement a few days ago, we finally got to see the next game in the Dragon Ball series in action, and it looks to be as over the top and exciting as a DBZ 3v3 fighter can get.
Middle-earth: Shadow of War
Dominating Warlords Trailer: Check out the new gameplay video featuring Talion's new wraith abilities, which he uses to build his own army to battle Sauron.
Playerunknown's Battlegrounds
Launch Exclusive Trailer: Playerunknown's Battlegrounds is a pretty big deal, and we suspect it might be even more popular once it launches on Xbox One this year.
Sea Of Thieves
A Pirate's Life Full Of High Seas Battles And Treasure: In this new video for Sea Of Thieves, we're finally able to see just complicated the life of a pirate can be in Rare's new online exploration game.
State of Decay 2
Survival Trailer: In State of Decay 2, it's not easy surviving in the zombie apocalypse, and tough choices must be made in order to live to another day.
There were a lot of trailers shown during Microsoft's press conference--far too many to embed them all here. Below, you'll find links out to every other video that was shown during the event.
Now those are just the big titles--here's a list of every other game that made an appearance during the press conference.
- Metro: Exodus Announce Gameplay Trailer
- Forza Mortorsport 7 Enhanced Xbox One X Gameplay
- Deep Rock Galactic Has Dwarves With Guns And Hordes Of Enemies
- Xbox One Brings Xbox Original Compatibility
- Xbox One Console Exclusive Tacoma Comes This Summer
- Ori And The Will Of The Wisps' Emotional Trailer Is Gorgeous
- Life is Strange: Before The Storm Trailer Unpacks The Mysterious Story
- Ashen Gameplay Trailer Features Creepy Monsters And Tense Battles
- Cuphead Gets A Release Date
- Super Lucky's Tale Is Set In Colorful Worlds With Cheerful Platforming
- Code Vein Heroes & Demons Trailer
- The Artful Escape Official Trailer
- The Last Night - Official E3 Xbox Trailer
- Black Desert - Xbox One Trailer
- Minecraft In 4K On The Xbox One X Brings A Whole New Gorgeous Look
- The Darwin Project Reveal Trailer For Xbox One X
- Deep Rock Galactic Has Dwarves With Guns And Hordes Of Enemies
- Assassin's Creed Origins Gameplay Shows Stylish Kills And Executions
- Forza Motorsport 7 Enhanced Xbox One X Trailer
Join the conversation