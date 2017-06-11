E3 2017: All The Microsoft Press Conference News

Microsoft is kicking off Sunday's E3 round of press conferences. With the much discussed Project Scorpio positioned to be the conference's big centerpiece, as well as the proposition for more new games, there's a lot to get excited about.

With so much new details to take in, we've rounded up all of the announcements from the briefing. Below, you'll find all of our coverage of the Microsoft event, and you can also check out our Microsoft press conference liveblog for our reactions towards the announcements. Be sure to refresh this page often for the latest news from the press conference.

For our complete coverage, head to GameSpot's E3 hub for all of our news, videos, and impressions.

Xbox One X (Formerly Project Scorpio)

Xbox One X Scorpio Release Date Revealed--Microsoft announces key details about the console during its E3 briefing, including release date and tech specs.

Project Scorpio Official Name Revealed--Microsoft's new upgraded Xbox console has been known as Project Scorpio since last year, but it now has an official name.

This Is What Xbox Scorpio Looks Like--Microsoft officially revealed the look of the Scorpio console.

Xbox One X Is Microsoft's Smallest Console Yet--It looks a lot like a black Xbox One S.

Forza Motorsport 7

Forza 7 Revealed, Runs At Native 4K/60FPS--Microsoft announces the next entry in its mainline Forza Motorsport racing series.

Metro: Exodus

Metro: Last Light Sequel Revealed As Metro: Exodus--Here's one of the big announcements from Microsoft's E3 press conference.

Assassin's Creed Origins

Assassin's Creed Origins Confirmed--Ubisoft has unveiled the first looks for the latest installment in the Assassin's Creed series, which will be set in Egypt.