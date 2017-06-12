E3 2017: Sony's News And Games From The Press Conference - Days Gone, Monster Hunter, More

Sony's E3 2017 press conference has wrapped up, and there were a lot of game announcements and trailers for previously revealed titles. God of War, Days Gone, and Detroit: Become Human were all shown off, while we also got to hear about Monster Hunter: World and a remake of the Shadow of the Colossus, among other things.

General Sony News

PSX 2017 Dates And Location Announced--Here's when and where you can catch the next PlayStation Experience.

Call of Duty: WWII

Call Of Duty WW2 Gets PS4 Trailer On Sony's Press Conference--Call of Duty: WWII was showcased during Sony's E3 press conference.

Crash Bandicoot: N. Sane Trilogy

Crash Bandicoot Trilogy Trailer Brings A Funky Soundtrack Remix--Prior to Sony's E3 press conference, the company showed off a slew of new trailers, including a new look at Crash Bandicoot.

Days Gone

PS4 Open-World Zombie Game Days Gone Showcases Stealth In New Trailer--Bend Studio shows off more motorcycles, zombie mob tactics, and a bear.

Destiny 2

New Destiny 2 Cinematic Trailer Shows Strong Story Focus--Check out the new story trailer for Destiny 2.

Destiny 2 PS4-Exclusive Items Revealed--Here's the exclusive stuff you get if you buy Destiny 2 on PS4.

Detroit: Become Human

Detroit Become Human Trailer, Date, And Details Revealed During Sony's Briefing--Sony reveals more details about Quantic Dream's PS4-exclusive thriller.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR

Skyrim VR Announced For PS4's PlayStation VR--The VR version of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is coming to PlayStation 4.

Final Fantasy XV: Monsters of the Deep

Final Fantasy XV Gets New PlayStation VR Game, Monsters Of The Deep--Final Fantasy XV gets a new fishing-focused VR component.

God of War

New God Of War Trailer Released, Release Date Set For Early 2018--New look at God of War lights up the Sony press conference.

Gran Turismo Sport

PS4's GT Sport Set For This Fall--Sony confirms a release window for the flagship racing game.

Horizon Zero Dawn DLC

Horizon Zero Dawn Expansion Gets A Snowy First Trailer--Sony reveals the next story chapter for the popular RPG.

The Inpatient

Until Dawn Dev Reveals New PS4 Game The Inpatient--The Inpatient looks like it's in the Until Dawn universe, as well.

Knack 2

Knack 2 Release Date Announced, Lower Price Point Revealed--Sony announces when the PS4-exclusive will launch and what it costs.

Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite

Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite Story Demo Launches Today On PS4--Full game set for launch September 19th, while a story mode demo is releasing today.

Monster Hunter World

Monster Hunter World Announced For PS4 And Xbox One--Capcom unveiled its latest Monster Hunter game, coming to consoles in early 2018.

Moss

Sony announces Moss for Playstation VR--New PSVR title focusing on the adventures of a small mouse

Shadow Of The Colossus Remake

PS4 Shadow Of The Colossus Remake Announced--There's a remake of the beloved adventure game Shadow of the Colossus in the works.

Spider-Man

New Spider-Man Game Coming In 2018, New Trailer Reveals Miles Morales--Sony reveals more details about the PS4-exclusive action game.

Star Child

New PS4 VR Game Star Child Coming--Here's what we know so far about Star Child.

Super Hot VR

PS4's PSVR Gets Acclaimed Superhot VR--PlayStation VR's library will soon add an excellent shooter.

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy Receives New Gameplay Trailer--At Sony's E3 2017 press conference, the standalone Uncharted spinoff got a beautiful new trailer.

Undertale

Iconic Indie RPG Undertale Coming To PS4 and Vita--The highly regarded retro-style RPG originally on PC in 2015 is coming to both PS4 and Vita, along with a physical collector's edition.