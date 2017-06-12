E3 2017: Knack 2 Release Date Announced, Lower Price Point Revealed

Knack 2 will launch on September 5 for PlayStation 4, Sony announced today during its pre-E3 2017 livestream event. The sequel is priced at $40, Sony confirmed. This is lower than the 2015 original, which was a full-priced, $60 game.

This is the first time we're hearing about Knack 2 in a while. The last major news reveal came at PlayStation Experience in 2015, where the game was confirmed with a first trailer.

The original Knack wasn't critically acclaimed, but designer Mark Cerny said in 2014 that he believes there was still a lot of room to work in the Knack world. When asked if there would ever be a sequel, he responded, "I would love to keep working with the [Knack] brand, definitely. There's a lot unexplored there, I think anybody who played the game would tell you that."

