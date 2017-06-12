E3 2017: New Spider-Man Game Coming In 2018, New Trailer Reveals Miles Morales

Tonight during Sony's E3 2017 briefing, Sony announced that the new Spider-Man game from Ratchet & Clank developer Insomniac Games will launch in 2018.

An extended gameplay demo for the game was shown during Sony's briefing. We saw Spider-Man make his way through a construction zone, taking down enemies with his web-slinging abilities. The action then moved into downtown New York, where Spider-Man swung from building to building, chasing a helicopter through the city. The trailer revealed that Miles Morales may be in the game. We'll add the trailer here when it becomes available; for now, check out the animated GIF below.

Spider-Man the game casts players as the iconic web-slinger in a completely original story, separate from next month's Spider-Man: Homecoming. It takes place at a time when Peter Parker is "experienced" and "more masterful at fighting crime" in New York.

"From traversing with parkour and utilizing the environment, to new combat and blockbuster set pieces, it's Spider-Man unlike any you've played before," reads a line from the game's description.

Spider-Man is the first licensed game Insomniac has ever made. It is known most for the Ratchet and Clank series.