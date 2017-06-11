E3 2017: Bethesda Press Conference Liveblog

E3 2017 continues today with Bethesda's press briefing, beginning at 9 PM PT. You can watch the stream live here on GameSpot, while you can follow along with our liveblog below. You can watch the stream live here on GameSpot, but if for whatever reason, you can't watch the show, you can also follow along with us in our liveblog below.

The start times for Bethesda show is June 11 at 9 PM PT (12 AM ET/4 AM GMT), and the publisher has already confirmed several of the games we'll learn more about, including:

Read along below to follow along as everything is announced!