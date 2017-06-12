E3 2017: Destiny 2 PS4-Exclusive Items Revealed

At the Sony E3 2017 press conference, the company announced what PS4 exclusives are coming to Destiny 2. As with the first Destiny, the perks include a bunch of items and one mission.

The biggest exclusive is a Strike, but PS4 players will also get the Borealis Exotic Sniper Rifle, some armor, the competitive multiplayer map Retribution, and the Apex ship.

You can read a lot more about Destiny 2 from its official reveal, including about how it's adding the ability for solo players to find groups to play Raids with. At the E3 2017 press conference, Sony also showed a cinematic trailer that suggested a strong story focus for the game. Destiny 2 launches on September 8 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

