E3 2017: Skyrim VR Announced For PS4's PlayStation VR

Skyrim VR was announced at Sony's E3 press conference. Running on PlayStation VR, the trailer reveal showcased floating VR hands as they shot arrows, fireballs, and electricity at skeletons and giants. The game looks to support PlayStation Move as a result.

No release date was revealed, and we don't know if Skyrim VR is a PlayStation VR exclusive. Other VR titles from developer Bethesda include Fallout 4 VR and Doom VFR, which were revealed running off of the HTC Vive.

