E3 2017: All The EA Press Conference News From EA Play

E3 is officially underway, as Electronic Arts today hosted its EA Play press conference. Much of the news concerned previously announced games, such as Star Wars: Battlefront II, Need for Speed: Payback, and FIFA 18. It also had some surprises in store--even if they were leaked shortly beforehand--like BioWare's new IP, which is called Anthem, and an exciting-looking co-op action game named A Way Out.

There was a lot to take in, so we've rounded up all of the announcements from the briefing. Below, you'll find all of our coverage of the EA event, and you can also check out our EA press conference liveblog if you want to re-experience it, or see all the EA trailers here. For our complete coverage, head to GameSpot's E3 hub for all of our news, videos, and impressions.

BioWare's New IP

BioWare's New IP Revealed As Anthem With First Teaser Trailer--BioWare has unveiled its new IP from the Knights of the Old Republic studio with a brief video.

Star Wars Battlefront II

Star Wars: Battlefront 2's DLC Maps, Modes, And Characters Are Free--There won't be a season pass for this year's Star Wars sci-fi shooter.

E3 2017: Watch Star Wars Battlefront 2 Multiplayer Gameplay--Live gameplay from Battlefront 2 has been shown off for the first time; watch 15 minutes of the new Naboo map Assault on Theed.

A Way Out

EA Reveals A Way Out, New Co-Op Action Game From Brothers Dev--Co-op only adventure from Brothers creators makes its debut EA's E3 2017 press conference

Need for Speed: Payback

Watch Need For Speed: Payback's Fast And Furious-Style Gameplay Demo--The comparisons to Fast and the Furious only become more apparent as EA showcases the new Need for Speed in action.

Battlefield 1

New Battlefield 1 Maps Coming Soon, Including Those Set At Night--New maps and regular content updates gearing up for Battlefield 1's next expansion in September.

FIFA 18

FIFA 18 Continues To Strive For Realism, But At A Cost--Why EA's obsession with photo-realism isn't helping matters on the pitch.

FIFA 18 Spotlights Real And Fictional Stars At EA Play 2017--The journey continues as Alex Hunter's story from FIFA 17 resumes.

All You Need To Know About FIFA 18 On Switch--A different engine and no Journey mode, but otherwise a mostly complete experience.

Madden NFL 18

Madden 18 Trailer Reveals "Longshot" Story Mode Featuring House Of Cards Actor--EA Sports announces a story mode for this year's professional football game.

NBA Live 18

NBA Live 18 First Trailer Revealed, Demo Coming In August--EA provides our first good look at its revived NBA simulation series and explains how it will compete with NBA 2K18.

Free EA/Origin Access

EA/Origin Access Free Week Starts Now--Xbox One and PC players have access to a vault of freebies now, while PS4 users are getting free trials.