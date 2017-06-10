E3 2017: BioWare's New IP Revealed As Anthem With First Teaser Trailer

Today during EA's E3 2017 briefing, the company officially announced BioWare's new IP, called Anthem. The first trailer revealed that it's a sci-fi game involving some kind of wall that keeps people safe from evil that lies beyond.

"Out there, you either live with the choices you make, or die trying to change them," a mysterious narrator says.

The first gameplay reveal for Anthem will come during Microsoft's Xbox E3 207 briefing tomorrow, June 11. Anthem's platforms have not been announced, but it is presumably in the works for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Prior to its E3 reveal today, Anthem had only been described as an action IP "built around a live service" that features a "disruptive new social design." An effort to bulk up that part of the game was cited for a delay that pushed the game back to the current fiscal year, which runs through March 2018.

