E3 2017: All You Need To Know About FIFA 18 On Switch

We've known since February that FIFA 18 is coming to Nintendo Switch, but we haven't had a good look at all that it entails until today. In terms of a feature list, it's mostly the same as on other consoles.

There are several key differences between Switch FIFA 18 and Xbox One, PS4, and PC FIFA 18. The biggest is that it won't be running on EA's Frostbite engine, and it also won't include The Journey 2 campaign. Outside of that, FIFA 18 on Switch will have every other feature the standard game includes: Ultimate Team, kick-off mode, local seasons, career, online seasons, tournament, women's international cup, and skill games.

Graphics wise, EA says that the game will run in 1080p on Switch when docked, and in 720p when in handheld mode. Players are supposedly more realistic than ever before because of the game's rendering, but we'll let you do the judging based on the screenshot below. You can get an even closer look in this Japanese commercial.

FIFA 18 on Switch is being designed specifically for the system. You'll be able to play in docked, handheld, and tabletop modes with both Joys-Cons, a single Joy-Con, or Pro controller.

FIFA 18's Switch port will launch alongside the worldwide release of the game on all systems on Sept. 29, 2017. For everything FIFA 18, make sure to follow all of our E3 coverage here.