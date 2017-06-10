E3 2017: FIFA 18 Release Date, Gameplay Trailer, And Alex Hunter's Return Revealed

The non-Switch version of FIFA 18 was among the sports games showcased today during EA's pre-E3 EA Play event. One of the focuses was on a returning fan-favorite mode from last year, The Journey, and we learned about the game's release date and more.

FIFA 17 (along with NBA 2K16) is credited for the recent wave of story modes in sports games. The Journey proved to be a success, as FIFA 18 will also feature a narrative-driven single-player campaign. Moreover, it continues the journey of the fictional player from the last year's game, Alex Hunter, a Premier League footballer who looks to emerge from the shadow of his legendary, albeit equally fictional grandfather, Jim Hunter.

The video montage shown at EA Play paints a picture of the growing reputation of Alex, showing a mix of fans and cynics among his peers. There are also hints that Alex is seriously considering leaving the Premier League for Major League Soccer and the LA Galaxy.

Other notable FIFA 2018 reveals include the level of Cristiano Ronaldo's involvement, who's doing more than simply serving as the cover athlete. His specific form and play style looks to be authentically captured thanks to the time he's spent motion-capturing his movements specifically for FIFA 18. This year's game also marks the second year that the series will run on the Frostbite engine.

FIFA 18 launches on September 26 in the US for PS4, Xbox One, and PC, while those in other countries will see it released on September 29. An early-access period begins three days early.

We'll report back with more details on FIFA 18 in the days ahead. EA Play also featured talk about two other sports franchises, with a Journey-esque story mode coming to Madden 18 and NBA Live 18 gameplay making its debut.