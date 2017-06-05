FIFA 18 For Nintendo Switch Doesn't Run On Frostbite Or Have The Journey Mode

The FIFA 18 trailer released today not only revealed the first look at this year's pro soccer game, but it also confirmed details about the Nintendo Switch edition.

Text shown at the bottom of the new trailer confirms that FIFA 18's Switch edition will not run on Frostbite--which powers the game on PS4, Xbox One, and PC--and won't include the single-player mode, The Journey. This time, it's called The Journey: Hunter Returns, which suggests it will again focus on Alex Hunter, the footballer who was the focus of the first Journey mode. The single-player mode also will not be available for the PS3 and Xbox 360 editions of FIFA 18.

Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo will be on FIFA 18's cover, and he stars in the first trailer, which you can watch above.

Additionally, FIFA Ultimate Team Legends have been renamed for FIFA 18, and they're no longer exclusive to Xbox. They're now called Icons, and in FIFA 18 you can get them on PS4 and PC as well as on Xbox One.

FIFA's biggest rival, PES 2018, launches for last-gen and current-gen consoles as well as PC on September 14, 2017, two weeks ahead of EA's games. You can read more about Konami's game here.