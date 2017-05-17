PES 2018 Release Date, First Details Revealed

Update: Konami has officially announced PES 2018 and confirmed it will launch on September 14, 2017. It has promised the new PES will "hit the floor running with new features, new ways to play, a PC version to the standard of the leading console iterations, and an unrivalled gameplay experience."

One of the major new features to the way PES plays is called "Real Touch +," which Konami says allows players to "react to receiving a ball using permissible parts of the body, such as chest, head, and legs to bring a pass under control dependent on the height and pace of the incoming ball." This, it says, is done through "simple movements of the control stick."

Konami claims it has also improved PES visually using the "Real Capture system," which "provides true-to-life lighting across day and night games, while over 20,000 components have been faithfully recreated to recreate the turf, tunnels, and the surrounding areas of stadia such as Camp Nou and Signal Iduna Park."

PES 2018 will be available for PS4, Xbox One, PS3, Xbox 360, and PC. Konami has assured PC players that their version of the game "enjoys parity with the current gen formats."

Those that preorder the digital FC Barcelona Special Edition of the game on will get "additional content at launch: including 1,000 myClub coins and 5 myClub player agents" this will net you a UEFA Champions League player, as well as a top club and Legend player from FC Barcelona."

Original story: While Konami has not yet officially announced it, the first details and a release date for Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 have been revealed. A product page on Xbox.com (via TrueAchievements) shows a release date of September 14, along with a number of new features for the latest entry in the soccer series.

Among the new features are things like "strategic dribbling" and new set pieces that "take the unrivalled gameplay to the next level." The game's presentation is also reportedly getting an overhaul with new menus and "real player images." There is also new lighting, reworked player models, and animations for things like facial animations and player models.

A new co-op mode is also included, it seems, while the transfer system is reportedly improved. Additionally, if you preorder, you'll get bonuses for the game's MyClub mode. On the game's cover are the stars of Barcelona, though this might be a regional cover.

Konami is likely to officially announce the game soon, so keep checking back for more.

On the other side of the fence, EA's FIFA series is returning this year with FIFA 18. Like Pro Evo 2018, FIFA 18 has yet to be formally announced, but that should happen soon. Historically, new installments in both franchises come out in September.

Platforms for FIFA 18 and Pro Evo 2018 have not been announced, but PlayStation 4 and Xbox One are likely.