Battlefield Streamer Proposes To Girlfriend At EA's E3 Event

Following EA's E3 2017 press conference today, Battlefield streamer MugsTV proposed to fellow streamer OoLaLa87 at the EA Play event. She said yes.

The couple met through streaming and playing Battlefield. You can watch the proposal in action above.

EA showed off upcoming Battlefield 1 content during their press conference, including two French-themed maps and details on the In the Name of the Tsar expansion coming in September.

