E3 2017: FIFA 18 Spotlights Real And Fictional Stars At EA Play 2017

FIFA 18 was among the games showcased today during EA's pre-E3 EA Play event. One of the focuses was on a returning fan-favorite mode from last year, The Journey.

FIFA 17 (along with NBA 2K16) are credited for the recent wave of story modes in sports games. It proved to be a success as FIFA 18 will also feature a narrative-driven single-player campaign. Moreover, it continues the journey of the fictional player from the last year's game, Alex Hunter, a Premier League footballer who looks to emerge from the shadow of his legendary, albeit equally fictional grandfather, Jim Hunter.

The video montage shown at EA Play paints a picture of the growing reputation of Alex, showing a mix fans and cynics among his peers. There are also hints that Alex is seriously considering leaving the Premier League for Major League Soccer and the LA Galaxy.

Other notable FIFA 2018 reveals include:

Cristiano Ronaldo's involvement in the game aside from being the cover athlete. His specific form and play style looks to be authentically captured given the time he's spent motion capturing his movements specifically for FIFA 18

FIFA 18 marks the second year the series will run on the Frostbite engine.

Fans can play three days prior to its official launch through early access.

Out for PS4, Xbox One, and PC on September 26 in the US and September 29 worldwide, 2017.

We'll report back with more details on FIFA 18 in the days ahead. In the meantime, follow along with our EA Play liveblog for all of the other news the company has to share at the event, or watch the livestream here.