E3 2017: New Battlefield 1 Maps Coming Soon, Including Those Set At Night

While on stage at EA's E3 2017 press conference, the developers behind Battlefield 1 unveiled their plans for new content that begins this month. Leading up to the launch of the In The Name of The Tsar expansion this September, EA and DICE aren't leaving the World War I shooter in the wings, and they're actively preparing the game for regular updates for Battlefield Premium members.

A total of eight new maps will release over the next few months, including six tied to the Tsar expansion. Two French-themed nighttime maps will debut beginning this month; Nivelle Nights launches in June and will be followed by Prise de Tahure in July.

The Russian-themed expansion In The Name of the Tsar will follow in September. While there is no single-player component, six new maps, including new weapons vehicles, and more will be added. Moreover, the Tsar expansion will also mark the debut of female soldiers for players, which is a first for the series' multiplayer.

Starting this month, this content rollout is looking to reignite interest in Battlefield 1, leading up to the launch of the expansion in September. For more info on Battlefield 1 and other titles from EA's press conference, check out GameSpot's E3 hub for updates about all the latest from EA.