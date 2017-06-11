E3 2017: All The Games Shown At EA's Press Conference

E3 2017 began earlier than ever this year, kicking off on Saturday with EA's press conference at its EA Play event. Although the conference itself doesn't open until Tuesday, EA showed off a bunch of cool games and revealed new projects yesterday.

Star Wars: Battlefront II was the highlight of the show, but EA also gave us a glimpse of Need For Speed: Payback, A Way Out, and BioWare's new IP, Anthem. You can see all the trailers from the conference here, but we've also gathered up all the games that appeared at its conference in this gallery.

And remember to keep an eye on GameSpot's E3 2017 hub for all the news, impressions, videos, and more coming out of the convention this week.