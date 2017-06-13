E3 2017: All The Games From Nintendo's E3 Press Conference Presentation
Created by Michael Higham on
Rocket League
The phenomenal car-powered soccer-like game is coming to Switch during Holiday 2017. Developer Psyonix brought it to PC, PS4, Xbox One previously, and the Switch version will come with all the content of those versions and some exclusive content, including toppers like Mario and Luigi hats, and new cars. Psyonix also said there will be cross-platform play, though this won't work with PS4.
