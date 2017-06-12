E3 2017: Microsoft Press Conference News Recap - Xbox One X, Assassin's Creed, More

As expected, Project Scorpio was a big focus of Microsoft's E3 press conference, with the system being officially revealed as Xbox One X. There were also a ton of games shown off during the briefing, so we've rounded up all of the news from the show.

Below, you'll find all of our coverage of the Microsoft event, and if you want to re-live the excitement moment-by-moment, you can read our Microsoft press conference liveblog or check out our roundup of all the Microsoft briefing trailers.

Xbox One X (Formerly Project Scorpio) And General Hardware News

Anthem

BioWare's New IP Anthem Gameplay Revealed--Gameplay footage of BioWare's new sci-fi IP was shown at the Microsoft E3 press conference.

Assassin's Creed Origins

Assassin's Creed Origins Confirmed--Ubisoft has unveiled the first looks for the latest installment in the Assassin's Creed series, which will be set in Egypt.

Watch 5 Minutes Of Assassin's Creed: Origins Gameplay Here--The latest Assassin's Creed was just revealed; take a look at its first gameplay video.

Black Desert Online

E3 2017: Black Desert MMORPG Will Come To Xbox One As Console Launch Exclusive--The popular PC MMORPG will have a console release, titled Black Desert, as an Xbox One console launch exclusive in early 2018.

Crackdown 3

Crackdown 3 Gameplay And Release Date Revealed--Here's what Microsoft had to share about Crackdown 3 during its E3 press conference.

Dragon Ball FighterZ

Dragon Ball FighterZ Officially Revealed--We got a first look at the upcoming Dragon Ball fighting game at Microsoft's E3 2017 press conference.

Forza Motorsport 7

Forza 7 Revealed, Runs At Native 4K/60FPS--Microsoft announces the next entry in its mainline Forza Motorsport racing series.

Check Out 5 Minutes Of Forza 7 On Xbox One X--The seventh installment in the racing simulator was announced with a bunch of gameplay footage.

ID@Xbox Games

Life is Strange: Before The Storm

New Life Is Strange Game Officially Revealed, Release Date Announced--At Microsoft's E3 press briefing, Life Is Strange: Before the Storm was announced.

Metro: Exodus

Metro: Last Light Sequel Revealed As Metro: Exodus--Here's one of the big announcements from Microsoft's E3 press conference.

Minecraft

Xbox One Getting Cross-Play With Nintendo Switch For Minecraft--Microsoft announces some major cross-play news for Minecraft.

Check Out Minecraft's Upgraded Visuals Pack In Action--Mojang announced an enhanced visuals pack to take advantage of Xbox One X's power.

Player Unknown's Battlegrounds

Playerunknown's Battlegrounds Coming To Xbox One This Year--The popular Hunger Games-like shooter is headed to consoles.

Sea of Thieves

Sea Of Thieves Delayed Until 2018--Here's what Microsoft had to share about Rare's new game at E3.

State of Decay 2

State Of Decay 2 Set For Launch Spring 2018, Xbox One and Windows 10 Exclusive--During Microsoft's E3 2017 press conference, we got a glimpse of State of Decay 2's new gameplay.