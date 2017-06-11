E3 2017: Xbox One Backwards Compatibility Adding Original Xbox Games

During its E3 press conference today, Microsoft revealed that Xbox One's backwards compatibility will soon be expanding. In addition to Xbox 360 games, Microsoft will incorporate support for original Xbox games to be played on Xbox One.

There aren't many details on this expansion as of yet, but Xbox boss Phil Spencer did note that these games will "look and play better" on Xbox One. Similarly, we don't know which games will be supported with one exception--Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge.

This functionality will be added sometime "later this year." More details will be announced as we get closer to launch. To date, 385 Xbox 360 games are supported by Xbox One backwards compatibility.

The other major news out of Microsoft's conference involved the-console-formerly-known-as-Scorpio, which is now called Xbox One X and is due out in November. We also got out first look at Forza Motorsport 7. For more, check out our E3 hub for all of GameSpot's coverage.