E3 2017: Stylish Platformer Cuphead Finally Has Release Date

At Microsoft's E3 2017 press conference currently happening, the company announced that the cool-looking platformer Cuphead will launch on September 29.

Microsoft also revealed that it's a play anywhere title on Xbox One and Windows 10.

Cuphead was announced several years ago at Microsoft's E3 2014 conference, and it looks incredible. It resembles old, 1930s-era cartoons like Steamboat Willie.

Keep an eye on GameSpot for more news about Cuphead coming out of E3 2017, and check our liveblog for all the announcements from Microsoft's press briefing.