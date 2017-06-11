E3 2017: Watch 5 Minutes Of Assassin's Creed: Origins Gameplay Here

Assassin's Creed Origins was just revealed at the Microsoft E3 2017 press conference, and the leaks were right: it takes place in Egypt. Although we still have a lot of questions about the game, Ubisoft released a big chunk of gameplay that gives a good idea of what to expect.

During of the Microsoft press briefing, Ubisoft showed off 5 minutes of Origins gameplay. It shows footage of the main character free-climbing, sailing, and fighting--all of the things that you expect from an Assassin's Creed game. Take a look above.

Origins has been repeatedly leaked since last year. Other rumors suggest that it will have a Gold Edition that comes with the game, a Deluxe Pack, a Season Pass, and a steelbook case. We don't know yet what sort of content the pack and pass entail, but the leak said that people who pre-order will get the Secrets of the First Pyramids mission.

The game launches on October 27 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and it'll feature special enhancements on Xbox One X. GameSpot will report on all the latest details on Assassin's Creed Origins as they're announced, so check back often for all the breaking news. You can also read our roundup of all the news from the E3 2017 Microsoft press briefing here.