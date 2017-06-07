New Assassin's Creed: Origins Leak Shows Main Character, Pyramid, And Bonus Content

Ubisoft's new Assassin's Creed game has leaked again.

A pre-order card for the game's Gold Edition from retailer Target has emerged online, revealing that, as rumored, it will be called Assassin's Creed: Origins. The image also shows what appears to be the main character (whose name is rumored to be Ba Yek), walking up to a massive pyramid. This suggests the game is set in Egypt, a location that has been rumored for a long time now.

Assassin's Creed: Origins Gold Edition pre-order cards at Target



Bigger pic https://t.co/0YHHDv0bpb pic.twitter.com/tUtpZzBfBf — AllGamesDelta (@AllGamesDelta) June 7, 2017

According to the pre-order card, the Assassin's Creed: Origins Gold Edition will come with the game, a Deluxe Pack, a Season Pass, and a steelbook case. There is no word yet on what kind of extra content fans can expect from the Deluxe Pack and Season Pass, but it looks like people who pre-order will get the Secrets of the First Pyramids mission, whatever that is.

After a year off, Ubisoft officially confirmed that a new Assassin's Creed game will be out during the current fiscal year, which means it will launch by March 2018. Beyond that, it has only teased the game with an image that states, "A new era begins."

A screenshot leak in May was accompanied by news that the game may be called Assassin's Creed: Origins, which now looks all but certain. An earlier report pointed to an Egyptian setting and a title, Assassin's Creed: Empire, that appears to have since changed.

Ubisoft is expected to formally announced Assassin's Creed: Origins at E3, during its briefing that takes place on the afternoon of June 12. Keep checking back for the latest.