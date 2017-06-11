E3 2017: Sea Of Thieves Delayed Until 2018

Microsoft and Rare's upcoming pirate game, Sea of Thieves, has been delayed. The multiplayer title's release date is now "early 2018," having previously been scheduled to launch at some point in 2017.

Alongside the announcement, Microsoft showed off an extended look at Sea of Thieves' gameplay. The video shown on stage offered a glimpse at the game's moment-to-moment action, from looting caves, to fighting skeletons using your pistol, to escaping on board your galleon.

Teamwork is seemingly essential in Sea of Thieves: as one player carried a treasure chest gathered underwater, others defended the group. One character remained on the ship to lend a hand with the escape, which also involved fending off another ship attempting to steal your loot.

Sea of Thieves was first revealed at E3 2015. Not along after its debut, Microsoft executive Kudo Tsunoda proclaimed it was the best game that Rare had ever made--a bold statement, given the studio's history includes acclaimed titles like GoldenEye, Banjo-Kazooie, and Donkey Kong Country. Closed alpha tests have been taking place in recent months, but today provided us with our best look yet at the Xbox One- and PC-exclusive.

Elsewhere in today's conference, Microsoft unveiled its Project Scorpio as Xbox One X. The console will launch November 7, and you can see what it looks like here.