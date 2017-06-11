E3 2017: New Life Is Strange Game Officially Revealed, Release Date Announced

A new Life Is Strange game was finally revealed. At Microsoft's E3 2017 press conference, Life Is Strange: Before the Storm was unveiled, and its first episode is coming on August 31.

It'll be a three-episode series, and it appears to star characters from the first game, including Rachel Amber. Not much is known about its story yet, but it does seam to have a similar coming-of-age tone. Also, there's anarchist symbol in the game's logo. Perhaps some teenage rebellion?

Check out the announcement trailer above.

Last month, developer Dontnod announced that it was working on a follow-up to Life Is Strange. The original game launched back in 2015 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

