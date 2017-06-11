E3 2017: Check Out Minecraft's Upgraded Visuals Pack In Action

Today at Microsoft's E3 2017 press conference, developer Mojang announced that a new pack is coming to Minecraft that adds upgraded visuals and graphics effects. Mojang showed a short video that gave a glimpse of what fans can expect from the pack when it's released. Among the improvements are better shadows, lighting effects, water reflections, and textures. Check out the trailer above.

According to the developer's website, it features "dynamic shadows, lighting that streams through fog, movement in leaves and grass, new textures for mobs and villagers, directional lighting, edge highlighting, and more." The Super Duper Graphics Pack is meant to take advantage of the increased power of the Xbox One X and high-end PCs, but it works on Xbox One as well. The free update is on the way to add 4K support in addition to textures and lighting effects. It comes out this fall for Xbox One, Windows 10, mobile devices, and VR.

Minecraft is also being united across its many platforms. Players on PC, Xbox One, mobile devices, VR, and other consoles will be able to play together. You can read more about that update here.

For more from Microsoft's press conference happening now, keep an eye on our liveblog and our E3 hub. Other big news includes the reveal of Assassin's Creed: Origins and a new Dragon Ball fighting game.