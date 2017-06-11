E3 2017: Free Xbox One X 4K Upgrades Coming For These Five Existing Games

Microsoft's new Xbox One X console is capable of native 4K gameplay, and as such, the company says it will roll out 4K updates for some of its biggest first-party games that are already out.

Gears of War 4, Forza Horizon 3, Killer Instinct, Halo Wars 2, and Minecraft will all be getting free patches so they can run at 4K, all as part of Microsoft's "Xbox One X Enhanced program."

In addition, more than 30 third-party games will receive 4K support on Xbox One X in the form of free patches. They include: Final Fantasy XV, Resident Evil 7, Ghost Recon: Wildlands, and Rocket League.

Previously known as Project Scorpio, Microsoft today revealed its new console as Xbox One X. The console will launch November 7 for US $499 / £449 / AU $649, and you can see what it looks like here. For more, head to GameSpot's hub for all of our E3 news, videos, and impressions, or check out our list of all the Xbox One Scorpio games at E3 2017.