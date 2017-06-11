E3 2017 -- Metro: Last Light Sequel Revealed As Metro: Exodus

During Microsoft's E3 press conference today, the company announced a new title in the Metro series--Metro: Exodus. The title is coming to both Xbox One and PC in 2018. It's currently unclear if it will also come to PS4.

For the first time in the Metro series, Exodus will feature an open world. The footage released during the conference shows the player-character moving through a collapsed tunnel filled with skeletons before emerging into the open world and fighting a mutated rat creature using explosive crossbow bolts.

The most recent game in the Metro series is 2013's Metro: Last Light. A website listing last year suggested a new Metro game would be out in 2017, but publisher Deep Silver later claimed this was just a mistake. Metro author Dmitry Glukhovsky later suggested that a new game could be in the works, but there had been no official word on that happening, until now.

Elswhere in today's conference, Microsoft unveiled its Project Scorpio as Xbox One X. The console will launch November 7, and you can see what it looks like here.

Check out our hub for more of GameSpot's E3 coverage.