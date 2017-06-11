E3 2017: Black Desert MMORPG Will Come To Xbox One As Console Launch Exclusive

The popular PC MMORPG Black Desert Online will have a console version released and it will come to Xbox One as a console launch exclusive in early 2018. It's simply known as Black Desert and it was showcased at Microsoft's E3 2017 press conference.

Developer Pearl Abyss will be be bringing the medieval fantasy, sandbox-styled game with Xbox One X enhancements such as 4K. It was shown off with actual gameplay during the stage show as well.

Microsoft's E3 2017 press conference includes several game reveals, so keep up with everything revealed by sticking with our coverage.