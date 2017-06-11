E3 2017: Ori And The Blind Forest Sequel Announced, Looks Amazing

A sequel to Ori and the Blind Forest has been announced. Revealed today during Microsoft's Xbox E3 2017 briefing, Ori and the Will of the Wisps is coming to Xbox One and PC. No release date was announced, but there was a beautiful cinematic trailer.

The trailer shows creepy, beautiful worlds with big spiders and fires, as well as weather elements like rain and lightning. Here's the trailer:

