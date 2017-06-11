E3 2017: Xbox One X Scorpio Release Date Revealed

Today during Microsoft's E3 2017 briefing, the company began to finally announce many of the key details about its super-powerful Project Scorpio console.

Starting off, the console's official name is Xbox One X. It's set to launch on November 7. A price has not yet been announced, but by comparison, the PS4 Pro sells for $400. You can see what Xbox One X looks like here. It's the smallest Xbox console to date.

Announced at E3 2016, Xbox One X has been described by Microsoft as the "most powerful console ever made," featuring 6 teraflops of performance and capable of delivering 4K graphics. The console plays all Xbox One games and also works with controllers you already own.

Microsoft's E3 2017 briefing is going on right now.