E3 2017: Project Scorpio Official Name Revealed

Microsoft branded its new upgraded version of the Xbox One as Project Scorpio when it was first revealed, but it now has an official name. During its E3 2017 press conference, Microsoft didn't pull any punches and named the console Xbox One X.

It's the most powerful console to date, equipped with an eight-core CPU, six-teraflop GPU, and 12GB of GDDR5 RAM. Xbox One X will render 4K resolution and perform supersampling on 1080p displays. It's also the smallest form factor for an Xbox console, yet.

